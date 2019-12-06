It seems Christmas cram time has officially commenced.
People plowed through Black Friday, sauntered local sidewalks for Small Business Saturday and clicked their cuticles for Cyber Monday. It’s easy to forget in this ad-intense season that the real reason for the season isn’t about things.
Here are some tips to keep some “all is calm, all is bright” attitude.
Pass on perfection
It’s easy to compare social media postings with your own family experiences, when social media friends and acquaintances post what looks like the perfect Christmas tree, the perfect family photo, the perfect holiday cookies, etc. Don’t get tripped and trapped by it.
Make sure you and your family enjoy your own special experiences – it’s a “for sure” thing, years from now, you’ll still be laughing about your Charlie Brown tree with the crooked trunk, the family Christmas card you sent out even though little Lilly was picking her nose, or the holiday cookies that you had to cover with a pound of frosting to hide the burned edges.
Joyful memories and chuckles will last for years when things don’t go quite as you expected. In the end, you’ll be glad perfection eluded you.
Creative Christmas shopping
There’s also no “perfect” gift. So many people scour holiday ads and stores, hoping to find the “perfect” gift for a friend and loved one.
Bulletin: The “perfect” gift does not exist. Simply do the best you can, and don’t add to an already stressful season. Return policies exist for a reason.
Gifts that keep giving
In our family, we often try to give “experiences” as gifts – a water park, an amusement park, lift tickets, a boat rental in a new area. Even though the experiences are fleeting, they are memorable – much more so than anything else that could be wrapped in a package.
I’ll never forget when our entire family got together for Christmas 15 years ago. We treated them to a pontoon rental on Saguaro Lake in Arizona.
Living local
Looking for a great local holiday gift but can’t decide where or what? Head to The Chamber at 1 S. Harbor Ave. They’ll fix you up with Dune Dollars, which spend like cash at more than 50 area businesses, including restaurants, gift shops, boutiques, coffee shops and grocery stores. They’re available in $5, $10, $20 and $25 increments.
You may also order online at grandhavenchamber.org and print them out at home, or simply email to the recipient to print.
Call 616-842-4910 for more information.
Counter offer
If you’re out shopping with little ones, keep this dining tip in mind: Pull up to the drive-thru, order for each child and pay. Tell the window attendant you’ll be coming in with a carload of kids and ask him or her to place the food on a tray at the counter. You can immediately grab the orders, sit everyone down, and enjoy a truly happy meal without trying to calm chatty children and corral the chaos at the checkout counter.
