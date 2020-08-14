This week’s Trib Tips offers up some ways to keep food and drinks cool for end-of-summer fun.
Frigid foam
Want to be cool even when it’s hot? Place a piece of foam over the top of your ice and drinks inside your cooler.
Makes so much sense! The foam traps the cold in and prevents the empty air space at the top of the cooler from melting the ice faster.
If you don’t have a piece of carpet underlayment or another piece of foam handy, bubble wrap works great, too.
Chill first
Here’s another secret to making the ice in your cooler last longer: chill it first.
Don’t pull your cooler out of the hot attic or garage and expect it to do the trick. Instead, bring it into your air-conditioned home and open the lid at least several hours before you plan to use it.
You can also dump a sacrificial bag of ice into the cooler to cool it down before use.
Don’t warm up to this idea
Never pack your cooler with warm items. The colder the food and drink you start with, the longer everything will stay cold.
Warm items will only make your ice melt faster. Prechill or even prefreeze everything before you pack it.
The more the merrier
If you’re hosting a crowd on a camping trip or other multi-day event, consider using more than one cooler. For instance, you could pack two drink coolers and one food cooler. Use the first drink cooler the first day, but leave the second one closed until the first one is empty.
And, since drink coolers are typically opened much more frequently than food coolers, you won’t risk your food spoiling.
Stop sog
If you’re tired of your food getting soggy in your cooler, try this handy packing method:
Put your ice and drinks in the bottom of the cooler. Place a cookie rack on top of the drink layer. This will keep your sandwiches and other food items high and dry.
Add a glow to it
Night parties are awesome, but it can get difficult to see what you’re grabbing out of the cooler. To avoid any mix-up, drop some glow sticks in the ice. They’ll illuminate your cans and bottles so your guests can be assured of grabbing what they want the first time.
Water, water, everywhere
If you’re packing a large cooler, with lots of bottled water, rethink your strategy. It’s better to freeze a bunch of the bottles before adding them to the cooler. This way, they’ll help keep all your cooler contents cold, and also provide refreshing cold water when they begin to thaw.
