The funeral service for Lillian vandenBerg will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Nortonville Gospel Chapel. Visitation will be this evening, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Masks and Social Distancing will be required at all services. Please visit www.klaassen funeralhome.com for full obituary.
