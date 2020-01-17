It’s a nasty season for colds and flu, and, if you’re like me, you’re washing your hands every time you turn around, wiping down shopping cart handles at the grocery store and holding your breath if someone around you sneezes.
If sickness strikes you down, try one of these handy home remedies to soothe what ails you.
Soothe a sore throat
My dad swore by this sore throat tamer: mix one teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm (not hot) water, and gargle.
Make sure you spit out the concoction. You won’t want to swallow all that sodium.
For a tastier remedy, add a couple teaspoons of lemon juice to a glass of warm water and gargle. The acid in the lemon juice creates an unwelcome environment for bacteria and viruses.
Honey do list
Bronchial issues are big this year. If winter is settling in your chest and you need some relief, try this super-easy natural cough syrup recipe.
Mix:
1 tablespoon honey (anti-bacterial properties)
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar (clears sinuses, anti-bacterial agents)
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (natural pain reliever, improves circulation)
1/4 teaspoon ginger (anti-inflammatory properties, relieves congestion)
You can drink this concoction at room temperature or warm it up in the microwave.
If the whole family is on the bottom side of the weather and you need a big batch, mix like this:
3/4 cup honey
3/4 cup apple cider vinegar
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/2 teaspoon ginger
The cough syrup will keep for up to four weeks when refrigerated.
Lemon aid
Sore throat got you down? Sweeten your day with a mixture of raw honey and lemon juice.
The honey helps kill bacteria and viruses, and the lemon’s Vitamin C and anti-oxidants boost your immune system and help you shake what’s shaking you.
Roll a lemon on the counter top, cut in half and squeeze the juice from one-half into a cup or mug. Throw the other half in a plastic baggie for another dose later. Add 3 tablespoons honey.
You may drink this at room temperature or warm it in the microwave.
Coco better
Add some tropical treatment to your sore throat with this tasty concoction.
Mix: 2 tablespoons coconut oil, 2 tablespoons honey and 1 teaspoon cinnamon. Stir until the mixture forms a paste. Take several doses throughout the day or whenever your sore throat flares.
Have some favorite apps, household hints or savings secrets of your own you’d like to share? Or searching for a solution? We’d love to hear from you. Email Marie Havenga at mhavenga@grandhaventribune.com. Include your name, address and phone number. You may also snail-mail ideas to: Trib Tips, 101 N. Third St., Grand Haven, MI 49417; or call 616-847-2628.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.