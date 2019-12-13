When you purchase something like a jacket or shoes, they’re likely to come with silicone gel packs. Don’t throw them away!
These little packs are magical when it comes to combating moisture. In these days of record water levels, moisture surrounds us. Trib Tips this week offers ideas on how to use them in your home, auto, toolbox and more.
And, after use, don’t throw them away. You can refresh them by putting them in a 200-degree oven for two hours. In summer months, throw them on the deck and let them soak in the sun for a few hours and they’ll be good as new. Store in a sealed bag to keep them fresh.
Dry your decorations
Silicone gel packs are the perfect packing partner for your Christmas bulbs and ornaments. Throw a couple in your containers before you put them away for the season and they’ll keep your ornaments smelling fresh and rust-free.
Twice as nice as rice
A bag of rice has been the “go-to” to save wet phones for years, but silicone gel packs may provide a better option, without the risk of “dust rice” clogging up your charging port. If your cellphone, tablet, TV remote or other electronic device takes an unexpected swim, silicone gel packs can be your new “life ring.”
After you fish out your phone, remove your SIM card, SD card and battery (if you have a removable one). Place your phone in a sealed plastic bag for 24-48 hours until the phone is dry.
Combat condensation
With high water levels, you may be experiencing more moisture inside your home than normal, especially when the heat is on. If you see water droplets gathering on your windows, place a couple of silicone gel packs around the windows to help absorb the extra moisture.
Tame tool/tackle box rust
Have you completed an outdoor project in the rain or dropped a lure into your tackle box after trolling? Chances are, you’re inviting rust.
Tools, tape measures and all that fish-happy tackle in your tackle box are prone to rust.
To save your stuff, drop several silicone gel packs in your tool and tackle boxes. Come spring, when you pull out a screwdriver, latch on a lure or hang a hook, you’ll be glad you did. You won’t have to worry about wiping away rust.
Feeling foggy?
If you need a quick solution to a foggy windshield, drop a few silicone gel packs on your dashboard.
Between the covers
Old books are such treasures, but no matter if we buy them from an antique store, an estate sale, or have owned them ourselves for years, they have a tendency to smell musty.
To cure the quirky odor, place silicone gel packs on the shelf behind your books. For really stubborn odor-filled books, you may need to place them between the covers and/or inside the pages.
Photo finish
Just like old books, old photo albums, photographs, important documents and other keepsakes can grow musty over time.
To preserve your memories — yep, you guessed it — drop a couple of silicone gel packs in your photo boxes or inside your photo albums. The packs will help absorb moisture and keep your memories good as new.
Cure for clumps
Use silicone gel packs in your powdered laundry detergent to keep it from clumping.
Similarly, gel packs in your medicine cabinet will keep your powdered items, vitamins and medicines fresh as the day you bought them. As an added bonus, they’ll even prevent your razors from rusting.
Have some favorite apps, household hints or savings secrets of your own you’d like to share? Or searching for a solution? We’d love to hear from you. Email Marie Havenga at mhavenga@grandhaventribune.com. Include your name, address and phone number. You may also snail-mail ideas to: Trib Tips, 101 N. Third St., Grand Haven, MI 49417; or call 616-847-2628.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.