If you’re scrambling for some last-minute gifts, stir up the sweet pot.
Your friends and loved ones will likely love these sweet treats. And the best part is, it’s not a gift they’ll need to return because it doesn’t fit or doesn’t work.
Top this!
Everyone loves ice cream, so stir up some hot fudge sauce that can be kept in the fridge for up to a month.
Combine 1 cup heavy cream and 2 tablespoons light corn syrup in a medium pan and bring to a boil.
Remove from heat and whisk in a 12-ounce bag of chocolate chips or 12 ounces of chocolate, chopped. Stir until smooth.
Add vanilla. Let cool.
Pour into a decorative container and wrap with ribbons.
Oh, fudge
Looking for a great homemade gift that even little elves can help with? Try this easy and tasty sea salt chocolate fudge.
You’ll need:
2 cups (12-ounce bag) semi-sweet chocolate chips
1 can sweetened condensed milk
1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon sea salt
Line a 9x9-inch square baking pan with aluminum foil. In a medium saucepan, combine condensed milk and chocolate chips. Melt slowly over low heat, stirring until the chocolate is completely melted and smooth. Once it’s silky smooth, remove from heat and stir in vanilla and salt.
Pour into the baking dish and refrigerate for two hours. Sprinkle sea salt on top.
Tempting topping
‘Tis the season for pies and the season for whipped topping to top them off.
Try this simple and cheap way to make your own whipped topping this holiday season: Place 1 cup whipping or heavy cream, 1-2 tablespoons powdered sugar and 2 drops of vanilla extract in a jar with a lid. Seal and shake until mixture forms a frothy and delicious topping.
Luck o’ the Irish
You can make your own Irish cream in less than 10 minutes and store it for up to two weeks.
You’ll need:
1 ½ cups Irish whiskey
14-ounce can of sweetened condensed milk
2 tablespoons chocolate syrup
2 teaspoons instant coffee
1 ½ cups heavy cream
Combine whiskey, condensed milk, chocolate syrup and instant coffee in blender on high until smooth. Stir in the heavy cream.
