It’s almost feast time.
This week’s Trib Tips talks turkey, mashed potatoes and other food prep tips to help your family dinner reflect the true meaning of gobble.
Spuds that aren’t duds
Want to know the trick to super-fluffy mashed potatoes? Add a pinch of baking powder.
The heat in the potatoes triggers a chemical reaction in the powder and the Co2 produced causes extra fluff as you mix.
Roast while you rest
If you hate getting up early to start the turkey, you can bake while you’re in bed. You can start around 11 p.m. or midnight with this method, and free your oven for the rest of the next day’s feast.
Use a large turkey, 20-22 pounds works best. Preheat oven to 400 and season the bird as usual. Place it on a roasting rack and place onions, carrots and garlic under the rack. Add water until it touches the rack but not the turkey. Add the neck, gizzard and liver to the water.
Roast at 400 degrees for 30 minutes to kill bacteria.
Baste the bird, then cover the pan completely with an aluminum foil tent (make sure all the corners are snug) and lower the temperature to 250.
You’ll wake to tantalizing turkey smells. Test with a thermometer to make sure the breast has reached a minimum 165 degrees.
If you’d like, remove the foil and crank the oven to 375 to brown the breast.
No muffing this stuffing
If your family fights over the crunchy parts of your baked stuffing, here’s a “please all the people, all of the time” tip. Prepare your favorite recipe as usual and place the stuffing in individual muffin tins. You may need to cut your baking time by 10-20 percent, but the result will be individual-size servings with the coveted crunch on all surfaces.
Immaculate instructions
Tired of losing your recipe while you’re cooking or trying to read through a layer of flour or spilled milk? Print out your recipe and tape it to a cupboard door in your prep area. You’ll keep your instructions clean in an easy-to-read place and even have a bit more counter space as an added bonus.
Ice, ice baby
If you ice your turkey’s breast before roasting, you’ll solve the problem of the breast drying out before the bird is baked. Simply fill a couple of gallon-size bags with ice, seal and lay over the breast for about 20 minutes. This will bring the temperature of the breast meat down so it will cook more slowly and retain its moisture and flavor.
Apeeling potato method
If you’re making mashed for the masses, instead of scrubbing each potato individually, place them in the dishwasher and run a quick rinse cycle – without soap, of course. This also works great for sweet potatoes and other root vegetables.
