Happy (almost) Halloween.
No need to spend big bucks on this year’s boo fest. Trib Tips will show you some cheap and clever ways to put a new spin on this haunted holiday.
Pretty pumpkins
Pull out your Christmas decorations to create a classy pumpkin display.
Hollow out several pumpkins, then use a drill to make holes throughout. Grab your Christmas lights and poke a light into each hole. Arrange the starry-night pumpkins on your porch for a unique and beautiful display.
Cookie-cutter décor
If you’re looking for a fresh take on pumpkin carving, forget the traditional jack-o-lantern. Buy some Halloween-themed cookie cutters and, using a rubber mallet, pound the shapes through the pumpkin flesh. Depending on how sturdy your cutters are, you may want to place a thick piece of cardboard or other material between the mallet and cutter.
About face
Here’s a versatile mixture that you can tint any way you wish to put some fear in your facial features. Smear it all over your face, or use in dabs.
You’ll need:
1 teaspoon corn starch
1/2 teaspoon water
1/2 teaspoon white shortening or cold cream
2 drops food coloring of your choice
Mix all ingredients until smooth. Apply with a cosmetic sponge or brush. A cotton ball works well, too.
Blood bath
If you’re looking to get the red out for Halloween, try these easy-to-concoct Halloween hemoglobin recipes:
1/2 bottle light corn syrup
Cold cream
Hot water
1 teaspoon liquid dish soap
Red food coloring
Blue or green food coloring
In a small bowl, mix the corn syrup and water (add just a little at a time until you reach the correct consistency). Add a few drops of red food coloring. Use the green/blue to make the mixture darker. Apply cold cream to your skin, then drip, spray or smear the blood mixture.
For a super quick and easy recipe, mix ketchup and face cream.
