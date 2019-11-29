The turkey and fixings tasted great Thursday, but after a couple of rounds of leftovers, you may be yearning for a new taste twist.
Trib Tips this week is serving up some fresh creations for your carved bird and stuffing, and also for those not-so-tasty-the-next-day mashed potatoes.
Save your stuffing
For a savory stuffing option, ball up some stuffing around a piece of turkey. Roll the ball in flour, a beaten egg, and then bread crumbs.
Fry in canola oil on medium-high heat, turning frequently to brown on all sides.
If you have any leftover gravy, it makes a great topping.
Mashed potato pointer
Mashed potatoes always taste marvelous when they're fresh, but leftover? Not so much.
Try this tasty potato cake recipe to revive the flavor:
*1 egg
*1 cup leftover mashed potatoes
*1/3 cup flour
*1 green onion, chopped
*1 teaspoon baking powder
*Salt and pepper to taste
*1-2 tablespoons milk
Mix the egg and potatoes. Stir in dry ingredients, add milk and mix well. Spoon batter into greased frying pan to form pancakes, about 3 inches in diameter. Brown on both sides over medium heat.
Festive butter
This recipe works great for the entire holiday season, not just Thanksgiving.
To infuse flavor and color into your butter, start with a softened stick of butter. Add a couple of tablespoons of cranberry sauce, then whip together until smooth.
It's colorful and flavorful, especially when spread on holiday muffins, your favorite bagels or other sweet treats.
Kudos for casseroles
Want an efficient way to use up the leftovers? Try this turkey and stuffing casserole:
*Grease a 9-by-13-inch casserole dish.
*Put a layer of leftover stuffing on the bottom. If your stuffing is too dry, try adding chicken broth to slightly moisten it.
*Tear or cut your leftover turkey meat into bite-size pieces and place on top of the stuffing.
*Mix a can of cream of celery soup with milk and pour over the mixture.
*Repeat the stuffing and turkey layers.
*Add a can of cream of chicken soup to the top, followed by a final layer of stuffing.
*Bake at 400 for 25 minutes or until lightly browned.
*Serve with a side of cranberry sauce.
