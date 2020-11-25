If your masks are beginning to feel as old as this pandemic, it’s probably time to get yourself some new ones.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises using masks that have at least two layers of tightly woven, washable, breathable fabric, such as cotton. When you wash your masks regularly, which you’re supposed to do, the fabric, as well as the fit, can begin to deteriorate. As this happens, your masks become less effective.
