Rockthe Coast

More than 100 boats are expected to participate in this weekend’s Rock the Coast powerboat rally in Grand Haven.

 Courtesy photo

More than 100 boats are expected to take part in this weekend’s Rock the Coast powerboat gathering in Grand Haven.

The two-day event is hosted by West Michigan Offshore and will include plenty of opportunities to check out the boats up close.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.