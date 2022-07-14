LEFT: Grand Haven’s Municipal Marina will play host to dozens of powerboats for this weekend’s Rock the Coast rally. RIGHT: A cigarette-style boat cruises down the Grand River during a previous Rock the Coast rally.
The Rock the Coast powerboat rally returns to Grand Haven this weekend.
The annual event has partnered with Shields of Hope, an organization run by public safety professionals in West Michigan who strive to spread “hope, love and encouragement” to those affected by cancer.
