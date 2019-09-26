SLYC to host 34th annual MC Blue Chip Regatta

Some of the best sailors from across the country will converge on Spring Lake Yacht Club this weekend for the 34th annual MC Blue Chip Regatta.
Local sailor Scott Harestad said the six-race regatta will feature 26 of the top 50 MC sailors in the country, including seven past national champions, coming from as far away as Texas and Florida, as well as New Jersey, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Ohio and Indiana.
SLYC will be well represented in the regatta as members Chad Hough, Lara Harper, Charlie Parker, Andy Molesta, Brien Fox, Todd Bosgraff and Harestad earned spots in the invitation-only race.
"You have the best sailors in the country show up and duke it out," said Harestad, who has raced in several regattas across the country to promote this event. "When you go to other people's clubs, they like to reciprocate."
Harestad said that while many top regattas visit different locations year to year, this regatta was established on Spring Lake and has never moved.
"It's been on the same lake for 34 years," he said. "Back in 2008, 2009, we were down to 10 or 15 boats, but now the economy is better and we've done a better job promoting it."
The regatta kicks off Saturday with a pair of morning races beginning at 10:15 a.m., followed by two afternoon races between 1-4 p.m.
Sunday, the final two races begin at 10:30 p.m. and the regatta wraps up by 1 p.m.
Spectators are welcome at Spring Lake Yacht Club, 17500 W. Spring Lake Road in Ferrysburg.
