Bucs Care is emphasizing donations in family meals like taco kits and pasta dishes. Boxed cereals, pancakes, peanut butter and jelly, granola bars and snack foods for kids are all also staple items the pantry requests.
GRAND HAVEN TWP. — As the new school year Grand Haven High School is officially underway, Bucs Care Food Pantry representatives are reminding the community of vacant spaces on their shelves.
GHHS guidance counselor and pantry advisor Angie Prieditis is in the process of restocking, cleaning up and adding families to its current food pantry, one that’s much bigger than their previous space.
