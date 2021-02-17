TODAY, February 17
Family Planning Clinic: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven. By appointment only.
AgeWell Meal Pick-Ups: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
SMART Recovery: 6 p.m. at The Momentum Center for Social Engagement, 714 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
THURSDAY, February 18
MMAP Counseling: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Walk with Wellness Director: 9:30 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Tot Time: 9:30-11 a.m. at Hemlock Crossing, 8115 W. Olive Road, West Olive.
Love in Action Free Health Clinic: 5 p.m. at 326 N. Ferry St., Grand Haven. By appointment only.
NA Meeting: 6 p.m at First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven.
FRIDAY, February 19
Family Planning Clinic: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven. By appointment only.
TEFAP Food Distribution: 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.
Want to let everyone know about your upcoming nonprofit event, ongoing meeting or scheduled activity? Send an email to the Tribune and let us know what’s happening, with the date, time and address, to: events@grandhaventribune.com.
