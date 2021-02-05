Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Blustery with snow showers. High 22F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected. Heavier amounts in persistent snowbands..

Tonight

Windy early. Snow showers, especially in the evening. Areas of blowing snow. Low near 15F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snowfall around one inch.