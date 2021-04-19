TODAY, April 19
Family Planning Clinic: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven. By appointment only.
Sen. Roger Victory Office Hours: 8:30-9:30 a.m. at William Hatton Park, North Fourth Street, Grand Haven.
Conditioning with Confidence: 9:30-10:15 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Boulevard, Grand Haven. Capacity limited to eight participants.
Art with Joy: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Boulevard, Grand Haven. Capacity limited to eight participants.
SMART Recovery: 12:30 p.m. at The Momentum Center for Social Engagement, 714 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. Capacity limited to 12 participants.
Pilates: 1-1:45 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Boulevard, Grand Haven. Capacity limited to 12 participants.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven.
TUESDAY, April 20
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven.
Momentum Center for Social Engagement Four-Year Celebration: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 714 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. Free hot beverage.
Options Counseling: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Knitting: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven. Capacity limited to 15 participants.
Open Board Games and Cards: 12-2:30 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven. Capacity limited to 25 players.
Want to let everyone know about your upcoming nonprofit event, ongoing meeting or scheduled activity? Send an email to the Tribune and let us know what’s happening, with the date, time and address, to: events@grandhaventribune.com.
