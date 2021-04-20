TODAY, April 20
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven.
Momentum Center for Social Engagement Four-Year Celebration: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Momentum Center, 714 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. Free hot beverage.
Options Counseling: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Knitting: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven. Capacity limited to 15 participants.
Open Board Games and Cards: 12-2:30 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven. Capacity limited to 25 players.
WEDNESDAY, April 21
Family Planning Clinic: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven. By appointment only.
Coffee Klatsch: 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven. Capacity limited to 20 participants.
AgeWell Meal Pick-Ups: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Bingo: 1-2:30 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven. Capacity limited to 25 participants.
SMART Recovery: 6 p.m. at The Momentum Center for Social Engagement, 714 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
THURSDAY, April 22
MMAP Counseling: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Walk with Wellness Director: 9:30 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Pool: 9:30 a.m. to noon at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven. Capacity limited to 10 players.
Quilting: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven. Capacity limited to eight participants.
Tot Time: 9:45-10:45 a.m. at Hemlock Crossing, 8115 W. Olive Road, West Olive.
Stretch and Tone: 10-11 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Mystery Fitness Class with Robin Myers: 10-11 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven. Capacity limited to 12 participants.
Ping-Pong: 12-2:30 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven. Capacity limited to 10 players.
Love in Action Free Health Clinic: 5 p.m. at 326 N. Ferry St., Grand Haven. By appointment only.
NA Meeting: 6 p.m at First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven.
