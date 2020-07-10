Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 79F. S winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 68F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.