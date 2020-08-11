TODAY, August 11
Options Counseling: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Homebuyer Education Class: 5-8 p.m. at Neighborhood Housing Services, 11 N. Sixth St., Grand Haven. The second class is Aug. 25. Fee: $25 per household. Class size will be limited to allow for safe distancing.
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven.
WEDNESDAY, August 12
Family Planning Clinic: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven. By appointment only.
Foot Care: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
AgeWell Meal Pick-Ups: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven. Must call to reserve meals.
SMART Recovery: 6 p.m. at The Momentum Center for Social Engagement, 714 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Dancing On The Grand: 7-9 p.m. at Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven. Donations accepted. Featuring The Frank Eimer Band.
THURSDAY, August 13
MMAP Counseling: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Love in Action Free Health Clinic: 5 p.m. at 326 N. Ferry St., Grand Haven. By appointment only.
NA Meeting: 6 p.m at First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven.
Want to let everyone know about your upcoming nonprofit event, ongoing meeting or scheduled activity? We’ve started up our daily Community Calendar again, so send an email to the Tribune and let us know what’s happening, with the date, time and address, to: events@grandhaventribune.com.
