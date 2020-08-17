TUESDAY, August 18
Alcoholics Anonymous: 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven.
Options Counseling: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
WEDNESDAY, August 19
Family Planning Clinic: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven. By appointment only.
Beltone Hearing: 9 a.m. to noon at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
Foot Care: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.
AgeWell Meal Pick-Ups: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven. Must call to reserve meals.
SMART Recovery: 6 p.m. at The Momentum Center for Social Engagement, 714 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.
Dancing on the Grand: 7-9 p.m. at Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium, 101 N. Harbor Ave., Grand Haven. Donations accepted. Featuring The Hark Up Band.
Want to let everyone know about your upcoming nonprofit event, ongoing meeting or scheduled activity? We’ve started up our daily Community Calendar again, so send an email to the Tribune and let us know what’s happening, with the date, time and address, to: events@grandhaventribune.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.