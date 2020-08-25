Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the morning. High near 80F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.