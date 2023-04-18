Katie Krizan knows how hard it is to have a military child stationed overseas.
It’s even more difficult when you know that child is stationed in a country that doesn’t feature a large military base.
“When they have a base, you go do maneuvers, then you come back to the big base where there is food and supplies,” said Katie, whose son, Cameron Krizan, is currently stationed somewhere in the Middle East. “But where they’re at, it’s very remote. They don’t have any of that.”
Katie and her husband, Kurt Krizan, have taken it upon themselves to help Cameron and the other 500 members of the Michigan Army National Guard, who are currently abroad, by sending care packages to the various locations where they’re stationed. She’s a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, and that group has gone to great lengths to assist Katie in her mission.
“We’re doing what we can to support as many of them as we can,” Katie said.
Wednesday evening, the Auxiliary will host a meatloaf dinner fundraiser at the American Legion Post 28, located at 700 S. Harbor Drive in Grand Haven. Cost is $12 per person, and the money raised will go toward purchasing food and hygiene items, and shipping those items to the troops.
“We’ve been sending non-perishable food items, toiletries, cards, letters – everything is appreciated,” she said. “It’s nice just to show support.”
Anyone interested in donating items to be sent to local troops can drop them off at the American Legion; the building is open Monday through Friday, 2-10 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 1-8 p.m. Cash donations will help pay shipping costs and also be used to purchase food items.
Michele Stetts, treasurer of the local American Legion Auxiliary, said she’s hoping to spread the word that the group is willing and able to help support other local troops as well.
“At this point, we’re trying to raise awareness that this is what the Auxiliary does – if there are others out there we can support, we’d love to help,” she said.
Katie noted that popular items to ship include canned chicken, packages of tuna, canned soup, peanut butter, granola bars, oatmeal, tortillas, paper plates and plastic utensils. She’s sent pots and pans, and even a griddle to her son’s unit.
“I can message with him through a special app, and on Christmas morning they sent a video of them making pancakes,” she said. “They had so much fun with that.”
Cameron, a Grand Haven High School graduate, is currently in his third overseas tour. This year-long deployment has been especially difficult as his wife, Kelsey, gave birth to their third son on March 18. Cameron won’t be home to meet his newborn until August.
“My mom heart is breaking with my son being away from home, away from his wife and his baby,” Katie said. “At least this keeps them in the loop. I feel so blessed that the Auxiliary has helped with Cameron. If there are other families who need help, please reach out.”
