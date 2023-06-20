Bluebird Cancer Retreats will host a Flock Party on Thursday, June 22, from 5:30-10 p.m. at Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium.
The party will feature music by Jedi Mind Trick and food provided by Righteous Cuisine.
This community-wide fundraiser will help fund Bluebird Cancer Retreats, which provides opportunities for those battling cancer.
General tickets are $10; a $50 ticket plus donation is also available, along with a $500 VIP ticket package for four. To purchase tickets, visit bluebirdmi.org.
