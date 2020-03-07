C2C GALLERY

Cyndi Casemier, owner of C2C Gallery, is hosting a fundraiser on March 14 to raise money for Kids Food Basket of West Michigan.

 Courtesy photo

C2C Gallery is hosting a fundraiser featuring art and live music from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 14.

Artists will be on-hand for conversation, and will be offering special pricing on select artwork.

