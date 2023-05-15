The Chamber of Commerce Grand Haven, Spring Lake, Ferrysburg is hosting a cornhole tournament on Saturday, June 3.
The event begins at 1 p.m. on the patio in front of the Chamber building at 1 South Harbor Drive in Grand Haven. The tournament will serve as a fundraiser for the Chamber’s Leadership Connect program, a leadership program focused on community awareness and personal leadership development.
