A community coalition recently created to respond to the COVID-19 crisis has granted an additional $80,160 from its Emergency Human Needs Fund to 14 area nonprofit organizations.
This brings the total granted from the fund to $198,610.
Funding is provided on behalf of the Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area (CFHZ), the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation (GHACF) and the Greater Ottawa County United Way.
Nonprofit agencies in Ottawa County say they have committed to keeping people fed, housed and healthy as best as they can. But these organizations face challenges as they balance their missions with the additional workload of managing the threat of COVID-19.
“The level of uncertainty this pandemic is creating, paired with layoffs and mandatory stay-at-home orders, have resulted in an escalation of violence and abuse for many of the families in our community whose homes are not a safe haven,” said Beth Larsen, executive director of Resilience. “We have already witnessed an increase in the severity of cases and in the number of requests we’re receiving for emergency safe shelter. Funds received from the Emergency Human Needs Fund will allow us to temporarily expand our emergency safe shelter capacity for survivors of intimate partner violence in Ottawa County. This funding will literally save lives and, for that, we are eternally grateful.”
In response to this need, the following funds have been granted to assist with food, housing (or shelter), and health:
$5,000 to Arbor Circle
$5,000 to Beacon of Hope
$7,500 to Bethany Christian Services
$1,500 to Bridge Youth Center, Zeeland
$2,500 to Children’s Advocacy Center
$5,000 to Community Action House
$8,160 to Midtown Counseling
$2,000 to Extended Grace/Momentum Center
$2,500 to Lighthouse Immigrant Advocates
$5,000 to Love in Action of the Tri-Cities
$20,000 to Mosaic Counseling
$1,000 to Muskegon YMCA (Veggie Van, AgeWell Services Ottawa County Senior Curbside Meal Distribution)
$10,000 to Resilience: Advocates for Ending Violence
$5,000 to The Salvation Army of Holland
“The need for affordable and accessible mental health services is more important than ever,” said Sarah Lewakowski, executive director of Mosaic Counseling. “Most of our therapists are doing teletherapy, and so far, Mosaic has been able to refer everyone who has called via a phone intake.”
The community coalition has created a website to help with the rising need for volunteers, donations of both goods and funds, and ongoing updates: careottawa county.com.
