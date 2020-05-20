The community coalition created to respond to the COVID-19 crisis has granted an additional $22,000 from the Emergency Human Needs Fund to five area nonprofit organizations that are helping our community in this time of crisis.
Nonprofit agencies in Ottawa County have committed to keeping people fed, housed, and healthy as best as they can. But these organizations face challenges as they balance their missions with the additional workload of managing the threat of COVID-19.
In response to this need, the following funds have been granted: $1,000 to Misión Holland; $5,000 to Rest Haven; $1,000 to Ripple Effect; $5,000 to Senior Resources of West Michigan; and $10,000 to West Michigan Hispanic Center (to be usedfor additional translation services due to a high volume of initial interest).
This latest grant round brings the total granted from the fund to $873,310. Funding is provided on behalf of the Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area, the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation, and the Greater Ottawa County United Way.
The community coalition has created a website to help with the rising need for volunteers, donations of both goods and funds, and ongoing updates: careottawacounty.com.
