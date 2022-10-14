Community Connections

Twenty-five of the area's nonprofits will be on hand to share their missions at the Community Connections event on Oct. 19 at the Grand Haven Community Center.

Local nonprofits have experienced a startling drop in the number of volunteers over the past few years.

The Lakeshore Nonprofit Alliance and the local Chamber of Commerce are hosting an event to help address that problem.

