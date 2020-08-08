In less than seven weeks, 525 individuals, organizations and funds came together to contribute more than $300,000 to the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation.
The total donated exceeded $600,000 for the Restoring Hope Challenge Match, which raised money for the foundation’s Community Relief & Recovery Fund.
The fund was established to respond to the short- and long-term impact that COVID-19 will have on individuals, families and for-impact partners within northern Ottawa County.
“Initially, we set an informed goal of raising $150,000 and matching dollar for dollar,” said Chris Riker, vice president of advancement and donor services for the foundation. “Based on the needs of our for-impact partners and the generous outpouring of support, we extended and doubled the campaign.”
As of the July 31 campaign deadline, more than $650,000 had been contributed and matched.
Grants have been awarded to support core operations in an effort to allow the organization to fully support local communities. Priority was granted to organizations serving individuals, families and/or communities most impacted by COVID-19. Areas of focus include accessible nutrition, access to arts and culture, education, frontline fatigue, physical and mental health, safe housing, and vulnerable communities such as senior citizens and youth.
The first and second grant rounds have already awarded more than $250,000 to area for-impact partners.
“While more information about the grant making and impact will be shared soon, it’s important for us to celebrate this milestone and to applaud how this community has rallied to care for one another,” Riker said. “The level of support has been inspiring, and we are extremely grateful to all those who contributed. As the situation continues to evolve, our for-impact partners are learning more about their needs and sharing those needs with us.”
You can make an online donation to the Community Relief & Recovery Fund on the GHACF’s Donation Page at ghacf.org. You may also mail a check (include “CR&R Fund” in the memo line) to the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation, 1 S. Harbor Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417.
