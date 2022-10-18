SPRING LAKE — The 48th Tri-Cities C.R.O.P. Hunger Walk earlier this month drew about 130 walkers from 15 local churches.
The walkers gathered at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spring Lake, the host for this year’s walk. In addition to those who walked together on Oct. 2, many others walked at a time of their own choosing.
The funds collected from the walk go to battle hunger, both globally and locally. To date, this year's local walk has raised about $40,000.
Over the past 48 years of this event in the Tri-Cities, the C.R.O.P. Walk has raised more than $1.1 million.
This year, St. Mary’s Catholic School donated its schoolwide Francis' Fall Feast Festival Penny Drive collection to the walk. That effort raised $1,059.27. The Student Council and the school’s CHAMPS organization shared the opportunity to match student-raised funds, raising the school’s total donation amount to $2,118.54.
Twenty-five percent of the total C.R.O.P. Hunger Walk funds raised are returned to the local community agencies The Salvation Army, Love in Action and The People Center to support local hunger-fighting efforts.
