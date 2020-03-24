At this time, most vital human services organizations in Ottawa County will remain open and accessible to those seeking assistance. These agencies will continue to ensure vulnerable citizens are housed, fed and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic, county officials said Tuesday.
According to language in the governor's "stay at home" order, the following are defined as essential services: businesses and operations (including both religious and secular nonprofit organizations) that provide food, shelter and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals, individuals who need assistance as a result of this emergency and people with disabilities.
Residents are permitted to leave their homes in order to seek help with food, shelter and other basic needs. In addition, people may leave their homes if they plan to volunteer with, or are transporting donations to, an essential service.
It is important to note, however, that residents should connect directly with the organization they intend to access to confirm hours and other basic details, whether it is for obtaining services, donating or volunteering. Always observe social distancing guidelines by remaining at least 6 feet apart.
