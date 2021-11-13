Carole Wexstaff has a hard time controlling her emotions when she talks about the generosity she sees in her community.
Wexstaff heads up the Grand Haven Christmas Project, a Facebook-driven outreach where families in need can be nominated to be supported during the holiday season.
“I can’t even explain it – it warms my heart to see the heart in this community,” she said. “You see so much negative on Facebook, but this community has a huge heart. You don’t see it all the time, but this is really an amazing outpouring of love.”
In early October, Wexstaff puts out a post asking for nominations for families in need. Those families must meet certain criteria: They must live in the Tri-Cities (Grand Haven, Spring Lake or Ferrysburg), must have children under the age of 18, and can’t be enrolled in any other Christmas giving program.
Once a family is accepted, Wexstaff puts that family into a database. Information includes the number of people in the family and the ages of each family member. Wexstaff also provides information to help steer gift givers, including a favorite color, favorite toy or hobby, favorite team or sport, favorite snack, and clothing sizes.
“We include mom and dad, because kids need to know their parents aren’t forgotten,” Wexstaff said.
The deadline to nominate a family is Nov. 21.
People in the community can then view the available families and become a sponsor for that family.
“All I ask is that they supply one item of clothing and one hobby or toy item per person,” Wexstaff said. “But many people buy much more than that. They typically end up flooding them with gifts.”
Gifts are wrapped and delivered to a drop-off site – Boomers Cleaners, located at 520 W. Exchange St., Spring Lake. The deadline to drop off gifts is Dec. 11.
Wexstaff, her husband Bob, and a handful of other volunteers then deliver gifts to the families.
“That’s the funnest part of all – many of them are completely amazed,” she said. “Some don’t know they had been nominated. There are tears and hugs. They’re often in complete amazement.”
Many of the nominated families send a heartfelt “thank you” back to Wexstaff; she forwards those on to the sponsor families. Sponsors don’t know the identity of the family they’re buying for.
The Grand Haven Christmas Project began a decade ago by Debi Guzman. Wexstaff began to help out a few years later, and eventually took over leadership of the project.
“I’ve been doing it for seven years,” Wexstaff said. “The first year, we had about 15, and it’s just grown from there. We had 83 families we sponsored last year. We’ve only had 38 families nominated this year, so I’m hoping we get more. I have sponsors lined up and waiting.”
To nominate a family, send an email to grandhavenchristmas project2021@gmail.com.
Some sponsors have also expressed an interest in donating a Thanksgiving meal; Wexstaff said she’s in the process of working out the details and hopes to deliver meals to families the week of Thanksgiving.
“I appreciate all the families and businesses that sponsor a family for Christmas – without them, our project wouldn’t be possible,” Wexstaff said.
