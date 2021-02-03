Fricano's Pizza Tavern is typically closed on Sundays, but will make an exception this week.
Located at 1400 Fulton St. in Grand Haven, Fricano's will be open on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 7, selling pizzas to raise money for The Momentum Center.
Fricano's will be open from 2-5:30 p.m. offering take-out pizzas. Profits made from the take-out orders will be donated to The Momentum Center to support the Teen Program and provide a workshop to help teenagers navigate relationships with parents, siblings and peers.
To learn more about The Momentum Center, contact Barbara Lee Van Horssen at barbara@extendedgrace.org or call 616-414-9111.
