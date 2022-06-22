For the first time since 2019, the Grand Haven Rotary Club will resume its D’Vine fundraising event.
This year’s event is Thursday, June 30, from 6-9 p.m. at the Grand Haven Farmers Market, 300 N. Harbor Ave.
The D’Vine event is one of the club’s largest fundraisers, bringing in more than $100,000 since 2011. That money has been donated back into the local community.
Funds raised at this year’s event will benefit Coats for GHAPS Kid, which purchases coats, hats, gloves and boots for kids in need.
The D’Vine fundraiser will feature complimentary wine tasting by Lemon Creek Winery and beer tasting by Odd Side Ales. Food will be provided by several local restaurants, including Lucy’s, JW’s and the Kirby House. The Moonrays, a Grand Rapids-based surf rock band, will provide music.
Tickets are $40 in advance or $50 at the door, and can be purchased online at grandhavenrotary.org/event/the-dvine-event-2022/.
