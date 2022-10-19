The Grand Haven Area Community Foundation’s Board of Trustees has awarded five third-round Community Impact grants, totaling $253,796 in support of Northwest Ottawa County and surrounding communities.
This year’s grants were awarded to support survivors of sexual violence, food accessibility, business sustainability and senior mental health.
This quarter’s awards include a $63,796 grant to Mediation Services for “Pathway to Peace” – a program that will provide mediation services and healthy communication skills training for adults age 50 and older. This four-year pilot program will involve a partnership with Four Pointes Center for Successful Aging in Grand Haven to deliver services. The program’s goals are to educate senior citizens on preventative conflict and healthy communication skills, offer one-on-one confidential coaching between trained mediators and seniors, and provide seniors with dispute resolution services.
“Older adults are a vibrant part of the Northwest Ottawa County population, said Elizabeth Scott, the executive director of Mediation Services. “This grant allows us to help seniors better understand how to resolve conflicts and to teach them ways to move forward and bring more peace into their lives.”
“Mental health and well-being initiatives have been a priority of the foundation,” said Holly Cole, vice president of grants and programs for the community foundation. “The Pathway to Peace pilot program will help local seniors maintain and care for important relationships while navigating changes in their abilities and circumstances, in areas of focus such as health care, housing, finance, transportation and many others.”
Additional Community Impact third-quarter grants include:
Every Woman’s Place: SANE Unit ($20,000 over three years). EWP will utilize the three-year grant to create and operate an on-site Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner Unit. Currently, Muskegon County survivors of sexual violence are required to have an exam conducted at an emergency room. The SANE Unit is designed to address and meet the needs of survivors, humanize post-trauma care, and provide emotional and mental support in addition to the physical exam.
Feeding America West Michigan: Nourish Tomorrow Advancement Campaign ($50,000). The campaign will increase capacity for food and nutrition acquisition services, distribution services and educational programming through the renovation of a recently acquired 120,600-square-foot warehouse. FAWM serves all of West Michigan, as well as the Upper Peninsula, specifically serving as the food and nutrition security providers within Northwest Ottawa County.
Love In Action: Community Co-Op ($70,000). LIA’s Community Co-Op is a membership-based cooperative that provides access to food and nutrition support for families in West Michigan’s asset-limited, income-constrained, employed (ALICE) population. The ALICE population represents those who are working, yet still struggling to make ends meet. Co-op membership will be accessible via an income-based monetary fee, volunteer hours, or participation in educational programs. The project will require renovating a 7,000-square-foot space to create a market-style food selection space, food packaging rooms, learning kitchens, classrooms and more.
West Michigan Sustainable Business Forum: Advancing a Circular Economy and Sustainable Business in West Michigan ($50,000). The program will encourage the development of local, regional and state sustainability initiatives. Key priorities include the development and growth of the Lakeshore Sustainability Forum, food waste reduction, green stormwater infrastructure and sustainability planning.
The pre-application for the next grant deadline has already passed. Preliminary applications for the first grant round of 2023 are due Nov. 17 and the grant deadline is Dec. 28. For more information, visit ghacf.org.
