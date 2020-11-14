GRAND HAVEN TWP. — The Bucs Care Pantry will continue to serve students despite Grand Haven High School’s switch to online classes until Nov. 30, pantry director Angie Prieditis said.
Prieditis, a guidance counselor at the high school, helps manage the pantry that is run by students to help other students who are experiencing food insecurity. The pantry regularly serves around 30 families and provides them with ingredients and recipes for meals every week, she said.
