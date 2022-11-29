Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers this afternoon. High near 55F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy and becoming windy. Periods of rain early. Low 29F. S winds shifting to W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.