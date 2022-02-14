More than 300 skiers and snowboarders braved the rainy weather Friday night to participate in the Bucs Pride Glow Bowl fundraiser.
The event took place at the Mulligan's Hollow Ski Bowl. Skiers and snowboarders wore purple glow necklaces and other glowing items and skied down the hill in honor of those who have battled cancer.
