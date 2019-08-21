Gracious Grounds receives matching grant

Gracious Grounds, a Grand Haven-based nonprofit housing organization for adults with unique abilities, recently received a matching grant award from the JSJ Foundation Fund, established by the JSJ Corp., and held at the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation.
The foundation will provide an outright grant of $12,500, as well as a dollar-for-dollar matching grant up to $12,500, which will need to be raised from the community at large.
“We are beyond grateful for JSJ’s generosity and belief in our mission,” said Sandy Baker, Gracious Grounds’ executive director. “The foundation has a history of supporting organizations that build strong communities, like ours. It also has a long history of giving in ways that help the entire community get behind a cause.
“By setting up a goal to match, they bring visibility and credibility to our work, and then allow members of the community to contribute along with them so we generate widespread buy-in,” she continued. “In that way, their gift becomes exponential, and it’s more than we could thank them for.”
Baker said Gracious Grounds is only about $300 away from securing the matching grant, and that fundraising is continuing.
The JSJ Foundation grant and community match will go toward furthering the nonprofit organization’s mission of addressing a serious need for housing within the special-needs community. Gifts of any size are accepted.
Established in 2014, Gracious Grounds looks beyond limitations to create an environment that is affordable, friendly and resident-centered. The organization emphasizes life-enriching activities and togetherness by promoting community involvement, inclusion, employability skills and opportunities, daily living skills, and spirituality.
Gracious Grounds owns one property and master-leases two others, each offering a different level of semi-independent living for adults with special needs and serving a total of 15 residents at the moment, with the goal of growing to serve 50 residents by April 2020. Visit graciousgrounds.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.