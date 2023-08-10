Tri-Cities Area Habitat for Humanity board members – from left, Mark Meyers (board chairperson), Tamara Jackson-Gatewood, Mike Houskamp, Jared Olson (vice chairperson), Jennifer Johnson and interim Executive Director Arlan Meekhof – break ground Tuesday at the organization’s 63rd build.
The board members and staff of the local chapter of Habitat for Humanity gathered in front of a vacant lot at 224 N. Despelder St. in Grand Haven on Tuesday to break ground on the organization’s 63rd Tri-Cities home.
“We were hoping to start this house earlier, but we were up against unforeseen circumstances, along with delays because of the pandemic” said Tri-Cities Area Habitat for Humanity’s interim director, Arlan Meekhof. “So we are very excited to start building again.”
