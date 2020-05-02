On Tuesday, May 5, The Salvation Army and Candace Cameron Bure will be asking people to join the “Fight for Good” by providing hope and help to those impacted by the coronavirus.
For millions of Americans experiencing urgent need, The Salvation Army is their first stop for help. In response to this pandemic, its Grand Haven corps has been providing food, safe shelter, and emotional and spiritual support, as well as financial assistance for rent and utilities across northern Ottawa County. With increased demand for aid expected to continue over the coming weeks, months and potentially years, ongoing public support will be needed to ensure basic necessities are fulfilled with compassion and dignity.
Facing stark realities is not new for The Salvation Army. Throughout its 153-year ministry, it has delivered programming rooted in hope, which is a critical component to overcoming adversity.
Serving more than 8,500 people locally a year, the Grand Haven corps helps families living in poverty battle everyday challenges. Today, these challenges are exponentially magnified due to COVID-19.
A $25 gift of hope will ensure Americans in need have immediate access to 10 meals. A $25 monthly gift will help provide meals during months when food insecurity is already great. To donate, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org.
If you’re unable to make a monetary donation or would like to do more on Giving Tuesday, The Salvation Army of Grand Haven encourages people to share hope, together. The goal is to bring our nation together in sending comforting thoughts to those who are struggling, praying for those serving on the front lines and directing messages of hope to those in need.
There are three ways to get involved:
From May 1-5, visit The Salvation Army Grand Haven on Facebook at “sagrandhaven” to post a comment, or simply share your message of hope and encouragement by tagging #10MinutesOfHope.
On May 5, join the Fight for Good ambassador, actress, executive producer and New York Times best-selling author Candace Cameron Bure as she calls for messages of hope on her social media channels.
Also on May 5, at 8:30 p.m., take 10 minutes out of your day for hope: Read positive stories with your family or share thoughts or prayers for those in need.
