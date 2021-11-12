Operation Christmas Child local coordinator Paige Foster, right, and Renee Turner, left, have helped collect more than 180 refurbished Barbie dolls to package in shoe boxes that will be sent to third-world countries for Operation Christmas Child. Volunteers are needed for packaging this Saturday at Spring Lake Baptist Church, 118 E. Exchange St.
Operation Christmas Child local coordinator Paige Foster, right, and Renee Turner, left, have helped collect more than 180 refurbished Barbie dolls to package in shoe boxes that will be sent to third-world countries for Operation Christmas Child. Volunteers are needed for packaging this Saturday at Spring Lake Baptist Church, 118 E. Exchange St.
SPRING LAKE — You’d be surprised at what kind of impact a shoe box can make.
That’s why, this Saturday, more than 3,000 empty shoe boxes will be transformed by some local residents into gift boxes filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items to be sent out to third-world countries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.