SPRING LAKE — State Farm agent Doug Heins of Spring Lake has a long history of demonstrating what it means to be a good neighbor. On Wednesday, Heins continued that mission as he presented Andrew Boyd, a representative of Aldea Development (formerly UMF), with a $10,000 grant from State Farm as part of the Outstanding Community Engagement Program.
Aldea was selected by Heins as part of the insurance company’s recognition for being one of 100 agents nationwide nominated and selected for outstanding community engagement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.