The Greater Ottawa County United Way launched its community campaign as hundreds of people volunteered on Thursday.
The 2019-20 campaign is aimed at raising $2.2 million, mobilizing 10,000 volunteers and serving 65,000 people.
Michael MacPherson, senior vice president at Huntington Bank, is serving as this year’s campaign chairman.
“I am confident that by engaging new and current donors in the community impact work of United Way, we can reach our goal and help our neighbors achieve their full potential,” he said.
Almost 10,000 volunteers participated in last year’s campaign, which served 62,000 people and raised more than $2 million toward the $2.5 million goal.
With the new campaign underway, officials said they have several strategies to help them reach their goals.
Workplace campaigns are a large portion of the local United Way’s campaign. One of the strategies is aimed at deepening the relationships with the almost 200 participating businesses and ensuring they have opportunities to advocate, give and volunteer, said Tracy Plummer, vice president of development for the local United Way.
They’re also increasing their efforts to inform the broader community about the organization and how it leverages donations. Officials said they leverage every $1 donated into $3.50 of community benefit.
Individuals contributing to the campaign with monetary donations have a chance to have their gift matched through the Lighthouse Leadership Match.
Any new gifts of $500 or leadership givers who previously donated $500 and increase their donation will have their gift matched though the Ottawa County Leadership Challenge.
Anyone age 40 or younger who gives a new gift or increases their gift of $250 will have it matched through the Young Leaders Match. Those individuals will also become part of the Lighthouse Leadership Circle.
The “Two Tickets to Paradise” drawing is back for the seventh year. New donors who give $1 a week or current donors who increase their previous gift by $1 a week will be entered into the drawing for an all-inclusive, three-night stay with airfare for two to Key West, Florida.
Funds raised through the campaign go to support programs and agencies in education, basic needs, health and housing. Last year, 51 programs were funded and 38 partner agencies were involved with the Local United Way. A grant from the Padnos Family Foundation allowed the local United Way chapter to purchase software to help run the community investment process, according to Liz DeLaLuz, the vice president of community impact.
Some of the programs supported include My Smart Money, which provides free financial planning tools; FamilyWize, a program that saved residents almost $400 in 2018 for savings on prescriptions; and MyFreeTaxes, which allows anyone who makes $66,000 or less to file their taxes for free.
The Lakeshore Housing Alliance is another United Way agency that also receives state and federal grants.
More than $2.6 million was leveraged in labor support as almost 10,000 people volunteered 107,375 hours during the 2018-19 fiscal year.
Shannon LaHaie Behm, vice president of volunteer engagement for the local United Way, said volunteerism allows agencies to use money they would have spent on those services into serving clients.
On Thursday, 650 volunteers served at 45 project sites and leveraged almost $92,000 in support in the Day of Caring. Volunteers will also participate in the Rake-A-Difference on Nov. 16.
The annual Stuff the Bus campaign raised more than $25,100 in school supplies and gave out more than 450 backpacks in partnership with The Salvation Army in Grand Haven and Holland. Although they fulfilled the needs for everyone who completed paperwork for the supplies, Behm said they know there are more out there in need.
High school students also continue to get involved in Students Live United with more than 400 involved during the 2018-19 school year. Ten seniors received the Governor’s Award for volunteering 400 or more hours.
“Overall, volunteerism is well and thriving in Ottawa County,” Behm said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.