Those needing services from Love in Action are once again able to meet with an on-site advisor, as of July 1.
Services including furniture, clothing and appliances will be conducted in person at 326 N. Ferry St., Grand Haven. Call 616-846-2701 or reach out using loveinactiontricities.org to make an appointment if you or someone you know is experiencing a need.
