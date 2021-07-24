LIA Inperson

Love in Action provides food, clothing, medical care and shelter to those in need.

Those needing services from Love in Action are once again able to meet with an on-site advisor, as of July 1.

Services including furniture, clothing and appliances will be conducted in person at 326 N. Ferry St., Grand Haven. Call 616-846-2701 or reach out using loveinactiontricities.org to make an appointment if you or someone you know is experiencing a need.

1 Backpack Blessing

Makayla Nance bags up canned goods for the Backpack Blessings program recently at Love in Action in Grand Haven.

