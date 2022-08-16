Love in Action is hoping to receive a $25,000 grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan to help fund its free clinic on North Ferry Street in Grand Haven.
But to make that happen, the local nonprofit must first collect $10,000 in designated donations and/or pledges before the end of this month.
LIA’s Executive Director Josh Bytwerk calls the grant a safety net. He’s asking the community to help support the free clinic through this grant.
All donations and pledges must include the donor’s intent; that means donations must be clearly designated with “BCBSM” in order to go to this cause. They are tax deductible, Bytwerk says.
About $2,000 was donated as soon as word went out at the beginning of the month, Bytwerk said.
Love in Action was born as Love INC of the Tri-Cities in the early 1980s to help those in the community who are struggling. The faith-based organization has 36 churches working together with 45 corporations, 900 donors and 600 volunteers – all focused in the Tri-Cities. It serves 25 ministries, and health care is one of its largest programs.
“We really are a free clinic,” Bytwerk said. “We really are there for people who are working and can’t make ends meet.”
It is estimated that 4,500 to 5,000 Tri-Cities residents lack health insurance. The LIA Clinic has provided no-cost health services since 2015.
Bytwerk said the need for health and dental care – especially dental care – has grown since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Bytwerk, four in 10 households in Grand Haven are economically challenged. They’re the working needy, identified by United Way as “Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed.” They earn more than the federal poverty level but less than the basic cost of living for their county.
Along with those below the poverty level, “they define our needs in the Tri-Cities,” Bytwerk said.
“People often feel they can’t access health care,” he added. “There are people who believe they can’t be served because they are working. That’s not the case.”
Jody Buttery, LIA’s director of clinics, said that through the clinics, “I’ve seen people have hope, I’ve seen people change, I’ve seen God’s hand in things. I’ve watched lives change – not only patients but also staff and providers.”
Buttery said she finds joy in connecting people and watching what happens.
“Things just fall together,” she said. “It’s beyond any one of us.”
Bytwerk said the local community is extremely giving, calling them “disproportionately philanthropic.”
“There’s a giving, generous spirit here,” he said. “The faith in this community has been inspirational in helping people to want to give. That’s an amazing thing.”
