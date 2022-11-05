GRAND HAVEN TWP. — The Community Thanksgiving Feast is back on.
Two weeks after longtime organizer Dan Steigenga announced the end of the feast after 29 years of organizing the Thanksgiving event, Love in Action has jumped in to take over.
Love in Action Executive Director Josh Bytwerk said he was surprised and saddened when he learned that Steignenga was ending the feast.
“We read about it in the Tribune, like everyone else,” said Bytwerk, who is working alongside Mandy Anderson at Lake Effect Kitchen for this year’s feast. “So I called Mandy and said, ‘What do you think?’ She’s always said she wished she could do something like this.”
The event will take place Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, from noon to 4 p.m. at Hope Church, 14932 Mercury Drive, Grand Haven Township.
The meal will be available for those who would like to eat at the church, as well as takeout and delivery. Those who would like takeout or delivery can register online at loveinactiontricities.org.
“We’ll have food for up to 500 people,” Bytwerk said.
The Meijer store in Grand Haven Township donated 25 turkeys. The feast will also included potatoes, a variety of vegetables and pies.
Volunteers are also needed for the event. Send an email to love@loveinactiontricities.org for more information.
Bytwerk said the Community Thanksgiving Feast is a vital event for multiple reasons.
“One is that people feel isolated on the holidays – there’s a group of people who don’t have a connection point,” he said. “And the other is, food insecurity is just below 10 percent, and that rises around the holidays, which are an expensive time to buy food.
“Roughly one-third of the Tri-Cities is going to struggle with a material need this year because of a lack of income,” Bytwerk added. “Our numbers all summer have been up roughly 40 percent higher than 2021 – food truck lines, our food pantry visits – so we know the need is there.”
