Color Run

Mental Health Color Run organizers Alison Doerr and Ava Buitenhuis present a check to Barbara VanHorssen of The Momentum Center in Grand Haven.

GRAND HAVEN TWP. — Grand Haven High School’s Student Senate hosted a Mental Health Color Run on May 14.

Proceeds from the event totaled $2,500 and were donated to The Momentum Center, an organization dedicated to reducing stigma in our community.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.