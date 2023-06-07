Mosaic Counseling will be hosting a pair of fundraisers in the coming weeks.
The nonprofit counseling service will host its annual golf outing, Drive for Hope, Putt for Healing, on Monday, June 26 at Macatawa Golf Club in Holland. Registration begins at noon and the outing begins at 1 p.m.
Those who would like to play in the golf outing, or sponsor the event, can visit www.mosaiccounseling.com/events.
Mosaic Counseling is also hosting its third annual raffle, with a grand prize a five-night trip to Costa Rica. Tickets are $25 each or five for $100. The raffle winner will be drawn at the golf outing on June 26.
